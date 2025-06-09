Skip Bayless Goes Scorched Earth on Pittsburgh Steelers for Signing Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Rick Wood / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skip Bayless, the often controversial sports media personality, sharply criticized the Pittsburgh Steelers for signing 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bayless described Rodgers as a “washed-up … finger-pointing, blame-deflecting diva” who lacks leadership and fails in critical moments.

Which, if we’re being honest, is probably something Skip says while looking in the mirror every morning.

Bayless expressed disbelief that the Steelers, a historically proud franchise, would pursue the enigmatic quarterback, arguing that his declining skills and lack of playoff success in recent years make him a poor fit.

“He was washed his last three years in Green Bay,” Bayless said. “Go look at the numbers of his last three playoff games in Green Bay … I told the Jets he was washed.”

I can’t believe the Pittsburgh Bleeping Steelers just signed a washed-up, 41-year old, finger pointing, blame deflecting DIVA pic.twitter.com/u1xNGkK5Ce — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 5, 2025

Skip Bayless Torches Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ last three playoff games in Green Bay weren’t nearly as bad as Skip Bayless is making them out to be. In the last one, a 13-10 Packers loss to the 49ers in 2022, Rodgers went 20-of-29 with 225 yards and zero touchdowns.

Not exactly lights out, of course, but not an indication that he was washed up. The year before that, Rodgers played in two playoff games for the Packers, throwing for 642 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

Bayless, as per usual, is just speaking from bitterness. An old man shouting at clouds.

“What has become of the Pittsburgh Steelers?” he continued. “I don’t hate them anymore, I pity them.”

Not sure what he was expecting. The Steelers are taking a chance on catching lightning in a bottle with Rodgers. And it’s a relatively low-risk move since rounding out the QB depth chart are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson.

Skip’s Not the Only One Disappointed

Skip Bayless isn’t the only one dismayed with Pittsburgh’s signing of Aaron Rodgers. Former Steelers safety and Super Bowl champ Ryan Clark called it “the worst-case scenario for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.”

“It continues to keep you mired in mediocrity,” he said. “Will this team be better? Have they gotten better in the quarterback room? Absolutely. Will they contend for that championship that Pittsburgh Steelers people, and fans and organization think is the standard? No, they won’t.”

Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers is the worse case scenario. I think he’ll play good enough, & the team will be just good enough to miss out on a franchise guy next year! One of the greatest players of the era, & one of its greatest head coaches… just years too late.… pic.twitter.com/Py46A0N0M2 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 5, 2025

Rodgers has been disliked ever since he adamantly opposed the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He received backlash because of the way he hedged on whether or not he complied, as if it was the sports media’s business.

The Steelers signed Rodgers to a one-year contract worth up to $20 million, pending a physical, to bolster their offense this season.

The deal, finalized after months of speculation, positions the four-time NFL MVP to lead the team in hopes of ending their eight-year postseason winless streak.