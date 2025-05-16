Silver and Black revival? Breaking down Las Vegas Raiders’ 2025 schedule and win projections

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL released its full 2025 season schedule on Wednesday. We knew the Las Vegas Raiders’ opponents; now, you can mark the dates and make travel plans.

The Raiders have a manageable schedule, allowing them to rack up wins in the first half of the season before facing tougher opponents from late November through December.

The league will showcase the Silver and Black in three prime-time contests, including two Monday Night Football games at Allegiant Stadium. Fans will get a national introduction to rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and a re-introduction to Geno Smith in a new uniform.

This offseason, the Raiders acquired Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, reuniting him with his former head coach, Pete Carroll. Carroll hired Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator, who is coming off a national title run with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here are week-by-week win-loss projections for the Raiders’ 2025 season.

Week 1: At New England Patriots (9/7, 10 a.m. PT)

Las Vegas opens the season on the road for the fourth consecutive year. The Raiders started their last three campaigns against division opponents, but this year, they face the New England Patriots, led by new head coach Mike Vrabel, who hired former Raiders lead skipper Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. With the Tom Brady storyline baked in, this matchup promises entertainment.

The Raiders will benefit from facing second-year quarterback Drake Maye early in the season with a healthy defensive front featuring Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins (assuming he fully recovers from a foot injury), and Malcolm Koonce — three players who missed significant time last season.

Raiders go on the road to spoil Vrabel’s return to the sideline in New England.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 (MNF): Los Angeles Chargers (9/15, 7 p.m. PT)

The NFL showcases the Raiders-Chargers AFC West rivalry in the second game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Las Vegas went 0-6 in the division last year, and snapping that AFC West losing streak will be challenging in this matchup.

The Chargers maintain significant continuity from last year, while the Raiders field a new-look secondary with two fresh starting safeties, Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Jakorian Bennett remains the only probable returning starting cornerback. Quarterbacks Smith and Justin Herbert could stage an early September duel, but the Chargers score on the final possession.

Record: 1-1

Week 3: At Washington Commanders (9/21, 10 a.m. PT)

Raiders head back on the road to face last season’s biggest surprise team. Coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance, the Commanders now carry Super Bowl aspirations. Jayden Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has a new bodyguard in five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and a new target in Deebo Samuel.

Smith should move the ball effectively against Washington’s lackluster pass rush after losing 2024 sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency. Jeanty could make his first strong impression in this matchup.

Still, Daniels finds victory by targeting the Raiders’ linebackers in coverage. Tight end Zach Ertz and running back Austin Ekeler expose a vulnerability in Las Vegas’ pass defense between the hash marks.

Record: 1-2

Week 4: Chicago Bears (9/28, 1:25 p.m. PT)

Once rumored as a head-coaching candidate for Las Vegas, Ben Johnson chose the Bears instead. Raiders fans will be fired up for this home matchup, though the defensive assignment is unfavorable.

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams now has dual pass-catching tight end threats in rookie Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, creating coverage problems for the Raiders’ linebackers and safeties.

Raiders fans swallow a bitter pill in a loss to the Bears, whose offense makes a significant leap with Johnson calling the plays.

Record: 1-3

Week 5: At Indianapolis Colts (10/5, 10 a.m. PT)

Las Vegas gets back in the win column on the road against the Colts. Regardless of whether Indianapolis starts Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones under center, the Raiders hold the clear quarterback advantage — both Colts options have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns over the last two years.

Smith could have a field day against the Colts defense under new coordinator Lou Anarumo, whose Cincinnati Bengals defense struggled to contain average offenses last year. The Colts appear headed for regression, and the Raiders roll through Indianapolis with a victory.

Record: 2-3

Week 6: Tennessee Titans (10/12, 1:05 p.m. PT)

The Silver and Black capitalize on their October schedule against AFC South opponents, securing back-to-back wins over the Colts and Titans.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has a bright future, but beyond Calvin Ridley, his pass-catching unit lacks depth. Perhaps Ward and fellow rookie Xavier Restrepo rekindle their Miami collegiate connection, but it won’t be enough against the Raiders.

Tennessee’s offseason release of their best pass-rusher, Harold Landry III, creates another opportunity for Smith, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers to shine.

Record: 3-3

Week 7: At Kansas City Chiefs (10/19, 10 a.m. PT)

Here comes the schedule’s first upset. The Raiders beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Christmas in 2023 and nearly repeated the feat on Black Friday last season. Las Vegas shouldn’t be intimidated by Kansas City’s home crowd.

The Raiders battled the Chiefs in close games with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. With an upgrade at quarterback in Smith and a healthy dose of Jeanty, they can overcome Kansas City. Look for Jeanty’s first statement performance as a Raider in this crucial division matchup.

Record: 4-3

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars (11/2, 1:05 p.m. PT)

The Raiders should have the coaching advantage with the Jaguars fielding first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time defensive play-caller Anthony Campanile.

Yet Trevor Lawrence remains a known commodity, and based on what Coen accomplished with Baker Mayfield last year — helping him post career highs in multiple passing categories — Lawrence appears primed for a bounce-back campaign.

If Lawrence stays upright, Las Vegas’ secondary could struggle covering Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie Travis Hunter. Despite coming in well-rested off their bye week, the Raiders fall to a resurgent Jaguars squad.

Record: 4-4

Week 10 (TNF): At Denver Broncos (11/6, 5:15 p.m. PT)

On a short week for Thursday Night Football, Las Vegas faces division rival Denver. The Broncos defeated only one team with a winning record last season, suggesting their 10-7 record and playoff appearance might have created an inflated perception.

However, Denver’s offseason addition of pass-catching tight end Evan Engram tilts the odds in their favor, assuming he’s healthy.

Unless the Raiders add a second-level defender who can cover the middle of the field or deploy Chinn and Pola-Mao as hybrid safety-linebackers, experienced play-callers like Sean Payton will exploit mismatches for their pass-catching tight ends. Las Vegas drops its second straight game.

Record: 4-5

Week 11 (MNF): Dallas Cowboys (11/17, 5:15 p.m. PT)

Las Vegas gets 11 days to reset before hosting the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will challenge the Raiders’ young cornerback group.

Inside Allegiant Stadium, Smith will find success through the air as well. Expect a mid-November fireworks display between these teams. By this point, Cowboys cornerback Tre’von Diggs should be back from knee surgery. Diggs and Daron Bland’s ability to force turnovers becomes the difference, with Smith making one more mistake than Prescott, who faces a less threatening secondary.

Record: 4-6

Week 12: Cleveland Browns (11/23, 1:05 p.m. PT)

The Raiders snap their three-game skid at home against the Browns, who face major quarterback uncertainty. By late November, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders could be in the mix to start under center.

Even if 40-year-old Joe Flacco remains the starter, the Raiders claim victory as their secondary begins building confidence. Las Vegas delivers a complete performance in this matchup.

Record: 5-6

Week 13: At Los Angeles Chargers (11/30, 1:25 p.m. PT)

Las Vegas rolls into Los Angeles seeking revenge for their Week 2 loss, but the Chargers will have their sights on a division title.

Late in the season, with fatigue becoming a factor, expect a physical, low-scoring battle featuring rookie running backs Jeanty and Omarion Hampton carrying their respective offenses.

The Chargers’ strengthened run-blocking offensive line, bolstered by Mekhi Becton at guard, gives the edge to Najee Harris and Hampton, who outlast Jeanty in an old-school slugfest.

Record: 5-7

Week 14: Denver Broncos (12/7, 1:05 p.m. PT)

The Silver and Black shake off a difficult November and open December with a win over the Broncos. By this point, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham should have solutions for defending pass-catching tight ends, or a young linebacker could emerge to fill that role on passing downs.

The Raiders avoid a sweep by splitting the series with a home victory. Denver’s secondary presents challenges, especially with rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron in the mix, but Smith prevails with short passes to Bowers and Jeanty.

Record: 6-7

Week 15: At Philadelphia Eagles (12/14, 10 a.m. PT)

The Raiders face a hostile environment in Philadelphia against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Eagles lost just one December game last season — a road contest against Washington.

Wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could dominate barring snowy conditions. This matchup will highlight the Raiders’ need for greater investment in their cornerback room rather than relying solely on Carroll to develop young talent.

Record: 6-8

Week 16: At Houston Texans (12/21, 1:25 p.m. PT)

The Texans have established themselves as perennial playoff contenders, but the Raiders can challenge them on the road with their defensive line. A healthy trio of Crosby, Koonce, and Wilkins could win their battles against Houston’s rebuilt offensive line.

However, by December, the Texans’ new-look line should have developed sufficient chemistry, and C.J. Stroud will understand his protection parameters.

With their third consecutive AFC South title in sight, the Texans secure a narrow victory.

Week 17: New York Giants (TBD)

The Raiders are well-acquainted with the Giants’ new starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, having faced him as a division opponent in 2022-2023. Additionally, Carroll coached Wilson for a decade in Seattle.

At 37 when this game kicks off, Wilson won’t surprise Carroll, Graham, or the Raiders defense with any new wrinkles. Las Vegas dominates Big Blue for a convincing win.

Record: 7-9

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs (TBD)

In their season finale, the Raiders aim to finish strong while attempting to sweep the Chiefs in a season series for the first time since 2012. Kansas City likely will be battling for playoff seeding and their tenth straight AFC West crown. With starters on the field, the Chiefs’ pride will prevent a Raiders sweep.

The Silver and Black finish the 2025 season at 7-10, improving by three wins from last year. They’ll enter the offseason focused on adding impact playmakers at cornerback and linebacker while monitoring quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class.

Record: 7-10

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.