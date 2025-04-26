Shedeur Sanders thought he was getting drafted — it was a prank call

Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft frustration took another painful turn Friday when the quarterback became the victim of a cruel prank call while thinking a team was finally selecting him.

The Colorado quarterback was live streaming his draft party on Twitch when his private phone rang. Sanders, believing an NFL team was calling to deliver the news he’d been waiting for, quickly answered.

“How are you, man?” the unknown caller asked.

Sanders, visibly hopeful, responded, “Good, been waiting on you.”

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders got prank called on Twitch Live Stream during NFL Draft



"You gotta wait a little longer." pic.twitter.com/fYZuVNCuXw — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 26, 2025

The moment of anticipation quickly turned to confusion as Sanders realized it wasn’t an NFL team on the line but someone who had somehow obtained his private number to pull a prank. Viewers of the stream watched as Sanders questioned how the caller had accessed his personal contact information.

Sanders’ draft slide has been unexpected as the quarterback wasn’t selected in the first two rounds. With the third round nearing completion, he now faces waiting until Day 3 to hear his name called. Meanwhile, five other quarterbacks have already been selected: Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel.