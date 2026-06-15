One of the most iconic traditions in professional sports is that season’s champion being invited to the White House to hang out with the President of the United States. Months after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, it now seems increasingly likely that a visit to President Donald Trump is not happening.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writes that with the NFL’s offseason programs over and players not reporting back until training camp in the middle of July, the “natural window has closed” for the Seahawks to make the trip to Washington, D.C. to visit President Trump

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In the weeks following Seattle’s hoisting of the Lombardi Trophy, two uncertainties remained. First, the team’s pending multi-billion-dollar sale that is expected to net the franchise $9-plus billion. Second, whether or not the Seahawks would visit the White House.

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““We’re going to get an invite, right? That’s how it works? Not really sure how it works.” Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald in February on a potential White House visit

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As Florio noted, it did not take this long for the Seahawks to visit the White House following their celebration after the 2013 season. The team visited the President on May 21, getting the visit in well ahead of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Fast forward to 2026, there has not been any indication from the White House on whether President Trump even invited the Seahawks for a visit. Likewise, if one has been extended privately, the team has given no indication that it received an invite or intends a trip later this year.

The Seahawks schedule, however, could give the team an opportunity to see President Trump and tour the White House in the fall. Seattle travels to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 27, with a 1:00 PM ET kickoff. It is at least possible the club could get into town on Saturday for a tour before playing the Commanders. For now, though, it appears a visit is not happening.

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