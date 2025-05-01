This New York Jets star and his rapper girlfriend have finally made it social media official

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sauce Gardner has a new leading lady. Well, sort of.

The New York Jets cornerback and rapper Ice Spice have finally confirmed their relationship on social media. The pair have been linked since February, when they were spotted on an escalator together with her security team. They have been teasing a relationship since. Gardner and Ice Spice also attended Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” YouTube series premiere party together that same month before going to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party as a pair in March.

In a now-deleted photo carousel posted to Gardner’s Instagram in April, the pair could be seen standing together in front of a luxury car. But now, finally, the relationship is Instagram official.

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner in new photo. pic.twitter.com/fxYO5RXXPl — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 29, 2025

The 25-year-old rapper posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram, one of which was a picture of herself and Gardner, 24, in a bathroom mirror. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but she is a noted football fan and attended the Jets’ home opener this past season with the team’s owner, Woody Johnson, and his wife Suzanne. She’s also been seen at several Kansas City Chiefs football games, including the Super Bowl, with close friend Taylor Swift. Swift is famously dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.