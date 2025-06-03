Saquon Barkley’s Legendary Leap Immortalized on Cover of Madden 2026

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is having his iconic backwards hurdle from a game last season immortalized on the Madden NFL 26 cover.

As many Madden enthusiasts know, this may not be a blessing, but a curse.

The memorable play occurred during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Barkley caught a pass, evaded defenders, and executed a reverse hurdle over Jarrian Jones.

It is, if we’re being honest (and I am a Dallas Cowboys fan), one of the sickest things ever witnessed on the gridiron. It is something you might only expect to see … in a video game.

Saquon is SICK!!!



I’ve never seen a guy jump over someone backwards before in my life. pic.twitter.com/b0Kgx6tNtP — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) November 3, 2024

Saquon Barkley Gets the Madden Treatment

Barkley is getting cover honors not just for this one play, but for an entire season’s worth of highlights, which led to him being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Not to mention a Super Bowl championship.

Barkley’s 2024 season was historic, as he rushed for 2,005 yards and set an NFL record with 2,504 rushing yards, including the postseason.

This marks the second consecutive year a running back has graced the Madden cover, following Christian McCaffrey.

Barkley also becomes the first Eagles offensive player to join the “Madden 99 Club” with a 99 overall rating.

“This last season’s been everything. Having the year that we were able to have as a team, win the Super Bowl, create iconic moments,” Barkley said in a video promoting Madden 2026.

“It starts with imagination — being a kid, having those moments, playing video games and saying ‘Why can’t I do it in real life?’”

How Crazy Was That Leap? The NFL Noticed

After Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley blew the football world away with a backward hurdle, he got hit by the league with a drug test.

Following the Eagles’ 28-23 victory, Barkley was drug tested by the league, an action he humorously acknowledged on the “Air It Out” podcast.

“I got drug tested right after the game,” he admitted.

“I ain’t trying to do that again, to be honest with you. It’s not a safe play,” Barkley said. “I can’t really give this a name because I have no intentions to ever do that again. If it happens again, it happens.”

Barkley will try to break the Madden curse as the Eagles defend their Super Bowl championship by opening up the 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4th.