With Deebo Samuel in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk not expected to play until Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver room is far thinner than it was a year ago. That is why it should come as no surprise that the team his “making calls” about trading for a receiver before Week 1, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Players like Terry McLaurin or Tyreek Hill are out of the 49ers’ price range. However, there are a few other interesting WR options that could be available right now on the trade market.

Allen Lazard

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three years ago, Allen Lazard seemed like a potential star on the rise. That is why the New York Jets gave him a $44 million contract in 2023. However, he and the Jets offense have been a major disappointment the last two seasons. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher is a legit end zone threat and could be a high-impact third option in San Francisco once Aiyuk returns to action. New York is looking for receivers as well, but they would like to move most of his contract even more.

Jalin Hyatt

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants had high hopes for Jalin Hyatt when they used a third-round pick on him two years ago. However, he has never come close to being a notable force on their offense. But the Giants’ offense has been a mess in general the last couple of years. A case could be made that a change of scenery and better talent around him could lead to a breakthrough season for the former Tennessee star.

Diontae Johnson

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It seems like a long time ago when Diontae Johnson was a Pro Bowler. And looked like a long-term star for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, over the last five years, he has devolved into a journeyman receiver. He could certainly be acquired for cheap from the Cleveland Browns. While he is far removed from his peak, he is still only 29 and has a lot of experience. So he can be a solid addition to the 49ers offense.

DeAndre Hopkins

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

DeAndre Hopkins’ best days are far behind him. That is why the Baltimore Ravens were able to land the five-time Pro Bowler on a one-year deal worth $5 million in free agency. He is the third receiver on the Ravens depth chart this season and is far from expendable if given a solid draft pick trade offer. As a short-term veteran option until Aiyuk is ready, Hopkins could help San Francisco early in the new season.

Andrei Iosivas

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have two highly paid targets in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As well as veteran tight end Mike Gesicki. Andrei Iosivas is a player they would definitely part with. While his stats over his first two seasons aren’t impressive at first glance, he took a big leap in receiving yards with more opportunities in 2024. And, in limited action, the 6-foot-3 receiver reeled in an impressive six touchdowns last season. He would be a nice end zone threat for San Francisco at a very low cost.