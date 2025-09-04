The Las Vegas Raiders will travel for an early 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the New England Patriots on Sunday. What can we expect from the Silver and Black in their season opener?

First and foremost, we’ll see a healthy squad. Leading up to the game, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and backup quarterback Kenny Pickett are the only two players on the injury report. Both have practiced in full, making them likely to suit up.

For some teams, especially those that played starters sparingly in the preseason, the offense may take time to find its rhythm.

The Raiders’ starting offense only took the field for one drive in the first exhibition game, saw more time in the second outing and sat for the finale. The Patriots followed a similar script.

As a result, look for rookie running backs Ashton Jeanty and TreVeyon Henderson to be the focal point of their respective offenses until the quarterbacks get comfortable in the pocket.

Beyond that, a Raiders wide receiver could use this game to send a message to the front office.

Here are three predictions for Sunday’s matchup between the Raiders and the Patriots.

Ashton Jeanty Records First Career Touchdown

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In Week 2 of the preseason, we saw a glimpse of what Jeanty can do with the ball. After a brief exit due to a shoulder injury, he returned to finish a touchdown drive. The 5-foot-8, 208-pounder broke multiple tackles in that game, but he understands the importance of making defenders miss to stay healthy.

What did #Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty learn after his first NFL training camp and preseason?



"I learned, I probably need to make more guys miss."#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/C1t7rSF56g — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) September 3, 2025

On Sunday, Jeanty will demonstrate his elusiveness and find the end zone for his first regular-season score on the ground.

Even though the Patriots have a stout defensive front with the addition of Milton Williams and the return of Christian Barmore from blood clot issues, the Raiders will find their way into the red zone, allowing Jeanty to bulldoze his way into the end zone.

If the Patriots consistently stuff the run, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can design plays for Jeanty to get the ball in the flat or on wheel routes. Either way, the Raiders’ top rookie will be heavily involved in the offense, increasing his chances to score a touchdown.

TreVeyon Henderson Racks Up 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

While most Raider fans will be fixated on the team’s revamped cornerback group, the front seven could struggle to contain Henderson, who possesses uncanny speed and quickness in space.

In a showcase battle between rookie running backs, Henderson should put on a show at Gillette Stadium. He might see a high volume of targets in the passing game.

Expect Henderson to split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson. On third downs, quarterback Drake Maye could face constant pressure if defensive coordinator Patrick Graham tests rookie left tackle Will Campbell with multiple defenders.

Other than Stefon Diggs, who’s coming off a torn ACL, the Patriots’ receivers are complementary playmakers with modest recent production or unproven rookies. Maye will likely rely on Henderson to turn short completions into long gains.

Henderson finishes with more receiving yards than rushing yards as the Raiders’ aging linebackers struggle to track him down sideline to sideline.

Jakobi Meyers Leads Raiders in Receiving Yards

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With all the talk about Jakobi Meyers’ contract impasse with the team, quarterback Geno Smith makes a concerted effort to get him the ball on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Meyers said he’ll have extra motivation going against his former team.

“I mean, yeah, because I played there. Obviously, I’m human, you know what I mean?” Meyers said via The Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “So, I’m excited just to get back and be in a familiar spot.”

Smith and Meyers built a strong connection throughout the offseason. All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers will draw most of the Patriots’ attention in coverage, while the Raiders’ lead receiver takes advantage of one-on-one matchups.

The last time Meyers played against his former team, he caught seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Look for him to surpass those numbers with the idea of a new contract motivating his performance.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.