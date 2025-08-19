The Las Vegas Raiders have free-agent acquisition Alex Cappa on their roster bubble. Meanwhile, Zamir White looks to get back on track with a new regime, and Thomas Booker IV has made a strong first impression in Tuesday’s Raiders Daily.

Zamir White battling for No. 2 running back spot

In 2024, White fell out of the backfield rotation due to subpar performances and injuries. He logged 65 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 30 yards in eight games.

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed believes White is making a push for the No. 2 running back spot despite his poor showing last season, though he gave Raheem Mostert the edge in his most recent roster projections.

Reed reported in February that Las Vegas made White available via trade. The third-year running back has some supporters in the building who want to keep him around rather than trade him for minimal compensation.

Thomas Booker IV pushing for starting position

Booker took first-team reps just days after the Raiders acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden noticed the newcomer’s immediate rise in the pecking order while defensive tackle Adam Butler sat out.

Head coach Pete Carroll praised Booker for the role he’s earned since the trade.

“He’s done really well,” Carroll said, via Raiders Wire’s Justin Melo. “I mean, quick learner. Just pick stuff up right off the bat. He’s right now battling to play a lot and that means he’s going with ones quite a bit. He deserves to. He’s already shown that.”

After the Raiders released Christian Wilkins, they needed help restocking the interior of their defensive line. Booker has taken advantage of his opportunities in Las Vegas.

Alex Cappa on roster bubble?

In March, the Raiders signed Cappa to a two-year, $11 million contract, but Lincoln Kennedy thinks the team is ready to move on from him after just one offseason.

“I don’t think Alex Cappa makes the final roster,” Kennedy said on the “Locked on Raiders Squad Show” podcast, via Raiders Beat. “I think they find a way to get out of it, so I just want to throw that tidbit out there.”

Cappa is sidelined with a rib injury. During the spring, he took first-string snaps at right guard. In his absence, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Atonio Mafi have taken most of the first-team reps.

According to Over the Cap, Las Vegas would save only $510,000 by releasing Cappa. The team could potentially work out a parting agreement given his injury situation.

