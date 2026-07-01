Puka Nacua learned a tough lesson this offseason.

After a string of off-the-field missteps, the Los Angeles Rams have continued to back their star wideout. But head coach Sean McVay has also made one thing crystal clear: Nacua has to make better decisions away from the gridiron if he wants to lock down the long-term future with the franchise that once seemed like a sure bet.

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Inside Puka Nacua’s Comeback

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua appears to be turning a corner, and one change in particular has caught the attention of NFL insider Adam Schefter, who believes it could pay dividends well beyond the football field.

On his Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter praised the Rams receiver for being open about his mental health journey. “There are a couple of things I love about that. First of all, he’s acknowledging that he’s had issues. He’s seeking help. He’s not afraid to admit it. In this day and age, where people are talking openly about their mental health, Puka Nacua is doing the same. But I love … that he talked about he didn’t know how much it would help to write in a journal. I’ve written a journal,”

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Rams WR Puka Nacua has been keeping a journal, which he believes helped him through a challenging off-season.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/sH4X4h25il pic.twitter.com/Vmaiv8G32W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2026

For Nacua, journaling has become more than just putting pen to paper—it’s become part of his daily routine. The Pro Bowl wideout admitted he plans to stick with the habit after seeing firsthand how much it’s helped him. “Little did I know that even just writing in a journal has been as simple as that, and just finding ways to express some of the things that I find near and dear to my heart, and then also just to write down the accomplishments. There’s been a lot of good things amidst some of these things that have been challenging for me. But it’s been a great improvement in my life.” He said.

That’s welcome news for the Rams, who know exactly how valuable Nacua is when he’s locked in on Sundays. His journaling journey began after he voluntarily checked himself into a private rehabilitation center this offseason while dealing with an ongoing lawsuit stemming from an alleged biting incident.

The legal matter came after a turbulent stretch off the field, which also included public criticism of NFL officials and a planned touchdown celebration that drew backlash for being perceived as antisemitic. Nacua ultimately scrapped the celebration and later apologized. By his own admission, the changes he’s made are already making a difference.

If this version of Puka Nacua carries over into the regular season, the Rams could be looking at an even more focused playmaker. With his mindset trending in the right direction, all the pieces are in place for a monster 2026 campaign—and perhaps the best season of his NFL career yet.