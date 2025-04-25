President Donald Trump blasts NFL owners as ‘STUPID’ for passing on Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: John Meore, The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

President Donald Trump has weighed in on Shedeur Sanders sliding out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, criticizing team owners in a social media outburst.

Trump took to Truth Social to voice his displeasure, calling NFL ownership “STUPID” for overlooking the Colorado quarterback.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump wrote. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

President Donald Trump on NFL teams passing on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1: pic.twitter.com/kFogXmsRoG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2025

Sanders’ fall out of the first round Thursday night came as a surprise to many draft analysts who considered him the second-best quarterback prospect behind Cam Ward. The Colorado signal-caller was projected as a potential top-10 selection in many mock drafts leading up to the event.

Several quarterback-needy teams are positioned near the top of the second round, including the Cleveland Browns (Nos. 33 and 36), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37), New Orleans Saints (No. 40), and New York Jets (No. 42). Any of these franchises could potentially end Sanders’ unexpected slide when the draft resumes Friday evening.

Trump’s comments add another layer to the drama surrounding Sanders’ draft position. The relationship between Trump and the NFL has been contentious at times, particularly during the national anthem protests several years ago. However, he has maintained close ties with several team owners.