You can’t teach speed. It’s one of the physical skills that teams around the National Football League covet most of all and it’s just as valuable in Madden. Ahead of the looming release of Madden NFL 27, we’re attempting to predict who the fastest players in Madden will be.

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was the fastest player in Madden and the only one with 99 speed. While he might retain that title, there are a few other notable stars who we think could be listed among the fastest players in Madden NFL 27.

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1. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs – 99

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Xavier Worthy wasn’t super productive in his rookie season after being selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, his second year was even worse. Worthy scored a single touchdown in 14 regular-season game and his longest play only went for 42 yards. With that said, he still holds the NFL Combine record for fastest 40 time ever and Madden can drop his overall under 75 without dinging his speed.

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2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions – 99

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had the second-fastest speed record by Next Gen Stats (22.34 mph) last season. While he didn’t have the fastest run, he was credited with three of the four top speeds recorded in the NFL and they all came on runs of 40-plus yards. He is the fastest running back in the NFL and we’d say he deserves keeping the 98 overall speed in Madden that he had last year.

3. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions – 98

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The Lions’ offense is loaded with speed, including two of the fastest NFL players right now. While Jameson Williams hasn’t been credited with a clocked top-20 max speed by NextGenStats over the last two seasons, he still had a 98 speed rating in Madden last year. He backed it up with his second consecutive season with 1,000-plus receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, all while averaging over 17 yards per reception. He also tied for the second-most receptions of 40-plus yards in 2025. We don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t have a 98 speed rating again.

4. Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars – 97

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After a stellar rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr’s production took a massive hit in 2025. One thing that didn’t change is his speed. Thomas recorded the fifth-fastest time during the regular season (22.13 mph) on a 46-yard reception, backing up the 97 overall speed he earned in Madden NFL 26.

5. KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys – 97

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While Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin finished last season with just 396 receiving yards, he earned his third Pro Bowl selection in four NFL seasons for another reason. Turpin’s speed makes him one of the best return men in football, as evidenced by a league-high 62 kickoff returns of 20-plus yards (on 69 returns). Over the last two seasons, Turpin has totaled a whopping 2,718 kickoff return yards on 96 attempts (28.3 yards per return) with one touchdown.

6. Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers – 97

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Often the fastest players in Madden are those who EA Sports has already seen put that speed on display at the highest level. However, we’re going to make a wildcard pick this year. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenen Thompson, the 105th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, recorded the fastest 40 time at the NFL Combine (4.26 seconds) and his ability to get vertical is truly exceptional. While the 5-foot-9 wideout might have plenty of shortcomings in other areas, we do think there’s a chance Madden gives him a 97-plus speed rating.

7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots – 96

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One theme with our predictions for the fastest players in Madden NFL 27 is recent draft picks. In his rookie campaign, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was clocked at a max speed of 22.01 mph on a 55-yard touchdown run. He also had the 20th-fastest recorded speed (21.38 mph) on a 69-yard touchdown run. Now entering his second year, with the buzz surrounding the Patriots and their emerging focal points offensively, we do believe Henderson will be one of the fastest running backs in Madden.