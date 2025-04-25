Pittsburgh Steelers rumors swirl around Aaron Rodgers, George Pickens on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers could emerge as the center of attention on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft as trade rumors swirl around wide receiver George Pickens and discussions continue with free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After selecting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon 21st overall on Thursday night, Pittsburgh currently lacks a second-round pick and won’t be on the clock again until No. 83 in the third round. This draft position has created an interesting dynamic for the organization.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, multiple teams have reached out to the Steelers about Pickens’ availability in trade talks.

“The Steelers have been receiving calls about the availability of WR George Pickens,” Russini reports. “Pittsburgh is open to conversations as it navigates Friday night without a second-round pick (traded for DK Metcalf).”

The Steelers have been receiving calls about the availability of WR George Pickens, per sources.



Pittsburgh is open to conversations as it navigates Friday night without a second-round pick (traded for DK Metcalf). pic.twitter.com/BZa9ubyd4z — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2025

The acquisition of Metcalf from the Seahawks, followed by his four-year, $132 million contract extension, appears to have made Pickens potentially expendable for the right return. The 24-year-old receiver enters the final year of his rookie contract, earning $3.65 million this season.

While Pickens has shown considerable talent — catching 12 touchdown passes in his first three seasons and leading the NFL in receiving yards per reception (18.1) in 2023 — questions about his on-field behavior and maturity have persisted throughout his tenure in Pittsburgh.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

On the quarterback front, Russini reports that communication continues between the Steelers and Rodgers.

“The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are continuing to maintain dialogue as the team waits on the future Hall of Famer’s free agency decision,” she notes. “No timetable has been set by either side.”

The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are continuing to maintain dialogue as the team waits on the future Hall of Famer’s free agency decision, a source tells me.



No timetable has been set by either side. pic.twitter.com/ZF3Yi66Cye — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 25, 2025

The quarterback situation in Pittsburgh has reached a critical point after both 2024 starters Russell Wilson and Justin Fields departed in free agency. If the Steelers cannot secure Rodgers or execute a trade to select a quarterback in this draft, the team faces a significant roster void at the sport’s most important position heading into the 2025 season.

Trading Pickens could potentially provide the draft capital needed to address their quarterback situation, creating an intriguing set of possibilities as Day 2 of the draft unfolds.