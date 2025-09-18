A new report suggests a key player on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has developed a reputation for being a locker room morale killer.

The Steelers’ defense has not lived up to fans’ expectations over the first two weeks of the season. Surely, injuries are part of why the unit has given up over 30 points in its first two games. However, perhaps there is more to it, and some dysfunction on defense may be due to problematic players.

According to ESPN Miami Dolphins beat reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, the team’s decision to trade Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh this offseason for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick was as much a move to improve the environment in the locker room as it was to improve the roster in the short and long-term.

Jalen Ramsey stats (2024): 60 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 passes defended, 4 QB hits

The goal of the offseason in Miami was to reinforce the “importance of accountability” and switch out players who were creating a toxic environment in the locker room, and Ramsey was allegedly one of the biggest offenders.

According to Louis-Jacques, the former team captain was often late to practices and meetings, and even left some practices early. It got to the point where Ramsey “became a drain on team morale,” according to sources that spoke to the ESPN reporter.

That is a terrible look for a 10-year NFL veteran with seven Pro Bowls on his resume who was a captain. The 30-year-old abused his status in the game and on the team. And started to take the admiration and respect of his teammates for granted. One has to wonder if that bad habit has continued in Pittsburgh.

Obviously, it’s just speculation. But the way he now approaches his career could be one of several reasons why the Steelers’ defense has looked like a shell of itself to begin the season.

Jalen Ramsey contract: Four years, $84.7 million