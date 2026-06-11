After months of waiting, the Pittsburgh Steelers can put all the quarterback rumors to bed for the 2026 season. Aaron Rodgers has signed up to play in 2026. But what about 2027?

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has suggested that this, his 22nd season, will be his last. Of course, plans could always change, but eventually, Father Time will catch up to the 42-year-old.

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The Steelers have taken small steps toward finding a QB of the future, like selecting Drew Allar in the third round in April. Or Will Howard in the sixth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. But like all young prospects, neither is a sure thing.

One method the Steelers have taken a liking to in recent years is signing the proven veteran quarterback while they continue to try to draft the right one. Could the Steelers repeat that method once again next offseason?

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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One potential option could be to target two-time Pro Bowl QB Baker Mayfield, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Mayfield and the Buccaneers are expected to continue negotiating toward a long-term contract, but the two sides are reportedly not close to an agreement.

Recently, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested that Mayfield could be an ideal target for the Steelers.

“Baker Mayfield would be perfect in Pittsburgh. I know they’d like to get off this train of older veteran quarterbacks, but he’s a spring chicken in comparison to Aaron Rodgers. I would make a beeline for Baker Mayfield. If I’m Mike McCarthy and I’m the Pittsburgh Steelers and I get through this season and my options are Will Howard, Drew Allar, and Mason Rudolph, I am doing whatever it takes to get Baker Mayfield in Pittsburgh.”

How ironic would that be for Mayfield to join the Steelers, where he’d be given a chance to beat the team that once made him the No. 1 overall pick at least twice per season? It’s a situation the edgy Mayfield could quickly take a liking to if the Buccaneers aren’t willing to pay up.

Related: Top NFL Free Agents Remaining: One Player Each Team Should Sign