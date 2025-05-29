Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro takes apparent shot at Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL season hasn’t even kicked off yet, and the Pittsburgh Steelers may already have some drama brewing in and outside the building. In some ways, it involved Aaron Rodgers, yet he also has nearly nothing to do with it.

This time, it’s new Steelers free agent signee Darius Slay who made some interesting comments about having teammates who “buy in” and are committed to winning a Super Bowl. His comments refer to this time of year, when players voluntarily show up to workouts without being forced.

“Everybody has to buy in, and this is the time that you need to be bought in. Guys have families. I have one as well. You want to be a champion? There are things you have to sacrifice, and this is one of the jobs I want to sacrifice. I want to come here, be on time, be present, let guys see my face, let them know it’s important for me to be here, and I’m here to win.” Darius Slay on Steelers teammates buying in

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ potential starting quarterback, a certain four-time NFL MVP, is nowhere to be found while Pittsburgh goes through OTAs. Of course, Slay may not be talking about Rodgers at all. If he is? It raises an interesting question about whether everyone in Pittsburgh wants Rodgers to be there.

While Slay speaks from a position of experience as a former Super Bowl winner himself, Rodgers has been there before too, and he may have different thoughts on the matter.

Either way, for now, the Steelers’ starting quarterback is Mason Rudolph, and he’s taking advantage of all the extra reps he’s getting with the first-team offense. If nothing else, it helps him prepare in case Rudolph is forced into starting duty later this season.

