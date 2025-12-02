The Pittsburgh Steelers are making some roster changes after losing their second game in a row this past Sunday. The first of which saw them move on from a one-time All-Pro.

Now, the Steelers are making some reinforcements.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have claimed two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

While these two players were long-time rivals from Thielen’s time with the Vikings and Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers, they’ve actually developed a strong friendship off the field.

Keep an eye on the Steelers as a possible landing spot for Adam Thielen. He and Aaron Rodgers have been friends for years, after playing golf together in the American Century Championship, and have talked about playing football together. They could finish their careers together… — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 2, 2025

The 35-year-old Thielen has already stated that this will be his last season. With the Vikings slipping to 4-7 following Sunday’s loss, he requested his release from his hometown team in hopes of landing a larger playing opportunity as his career comes to an end.

After recording just eight receptions for 69 yards with the Vikings this season, Thielen will presumably receive more targets in Pittsburgh, but learning the offense could take some time.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers Cut All-Pro Player After Sunday’s Loss