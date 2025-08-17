The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off playing their second preseason game, losing to the Cleveland Browns 22-13. Fortunately, the games don’t count yet, so wins and losses mean nothing in the grand scheme of things.

However, the game did help the Eagles get more clarity on the shape of their roster and which moves general manager Howie Roseman still needs to make. One day after the Eagles’ game on Saturday, Roseman has already conducted a trade.

According to ESPN’s NFL expert Adam Schefter, the Eagles have agreed to trade tight end Harrison Bryant to the Houston Texans in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie III.

The teams are also exchanging Day 3 draft picks. Philadelphia will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick, which is actually their own selection that had previously been traded. Houston will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick, which is also their own original selection they are now getting back.

As for what the Eagles are getting, Metchie is a former second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite being selected 44th overall, Metchie was forced to miss his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

A year after his diagnosis, Metchie was cleared to begin participating in the Texans’ training camp in 2023. He’d go on to record 40 receptions for 412 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons. Now he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, but the Eagles want to see if there’s any untapped potential lurking in Metchie’s 25-year-old bones.

Meanwhile, Bryant was a fourth-round pick, 115th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Browns. Now 27 years old, Bryant has compiled 98 receptions for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns in his five-year career. His most productive season came as a rookie and in his third year when he recorded 238 and 239 yards, respectively.

Oddly enough, Bryant signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Eagles when free agency opened back in March. Five months later, they’ve determined he’s no longer needed in Philadelphia, but they still managed to get some value for him by taking a chance on another former draft pick.

