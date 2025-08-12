The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with another injury to their offensive line. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kenyon Green’s preseason is likely over after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Landon Dickerson isn’t the only Eagles guard who is now considered week to week. Kenyon Green, whom the Eagles acquired in an off-season trade, also is what one source described as “week to week” with a shoulder injury that is likely to end his preseason. https://t.co/le6y7rhzwO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2025

Green is considered week-to-week with the shoulder ailment, joining fellow guard Landon Dickerson on the injury report.

The Eagles acquired Green, the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, from the Houston Texans as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade this offseason.

The Texans were willing to move on from Green after he never lived up to his draft position. He ranked a dismal 132nd out of 136 guards in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, grading 107th in pass blocking and 132nd in run blocking.

Green’s injury compounds the Eagles’ problems after Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowl left guard, suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Dickerson had to be helped off the field before being carted away from the sidelines.

Schefter reports that Dickerson will undergo a “minor procedure” and hopes to return for Philadelphia’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Best-case scenario: Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will undergo what’s being described as “a minor procedure” on the meniscus in his right knee in the coming days. Dickerson then will be considered week to week, with the goal of returning for the Thursday night, Sept. 4… https://t.co/YyVFJP5uhT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

Losing Dickerson for any stretch would be a significant blow to the Eagles, who boast one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines.