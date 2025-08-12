The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with another injury to their offensive line. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kenyon Green’s preseason is likely over after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Green is considered week-to-week with the shoulder ailment, joining fellow guard Landon Dickerson on the injury report.

The Eagles acquired Green, the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, from the Houston Texans as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade this offseason.

The Texans were willing to move on from Green after he never lived up to his draft position. He ranked a dismal 132nd out of 136 guards in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, grading 107th in pass blocking and 132nd in run blocking.

Green’s injury compounds the Eagles’ problems after Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowl left guard, suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee during Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. Dickerson had to be helped off the field before being carted away from the sidelines.

Schefter reports that Dickerson will undergo a “minor procedure” and hopes to return for Philadelphia’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Losing Dickerson for any stretch would be a significant blow to the Eagles, who boast one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines.

