Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley rips ‘tush push’ critics, tells teams to ‘get better at stopping it’

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ highly effective “tush push” play might be on its last legs when NFL owners meet later this month, and All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley is challenging critics who want to ban it.

During the NFL’s annual league meeting earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers proposed to ban the “tush push,” citing player safety concerns, despite the lack of empirical data suggesting this play is more dangerous than any other football play.

The proposal was tabled but will resurface on May 20 and 21 at the next NFL owners meeting. The ban would require approval from 24 of the 32 owners.

This time around, the play appears likely to be outlawed.

When asked at the Met Gala about the “tush push,” known as the “Brotherly Shove” among Eagles fans, Barkley essentially told teams to stop complaining and find a way to defend it.

“If you don’t like it, get better at stopping it,” Barkley told ESPN. “It’s not like a play that we only can do. Everybody does it. Everyone tries it. We’re just super successful at it. They were super successful at it before I was there. I know what it does to a team, how it breaks down a team. And now being on the team, you’re lining up and everyone knows what you’re doing and it’s like, ‘Stop me.’ And they can’t, so they’re gonna get in their feels about it. They’re gonna try to make changes, but I don’t see that happening. And if it doesn’t, just get better at stopping it.”

Saquon Barkley weighs in on the "Tush Push" debate 👀 pic.twitter.com/qpwgIckEXK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2025

According to ESPN, the Eagles have scored 27 touchdowns and recorded 92 first downs on the tush push over the last three seasons with Jalen Hurts under center. During last year’s Super Bowl run, the play accounted for 11 scores and 32 first downs.

The “tush push” accounted for just 0.28% of total plays in the NFL in 2024.