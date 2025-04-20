NFL Draft buzz: Insider projects Philadelphia Eagles will swing major trade with No. 32 overall pick

It wouldn’t be an NFL Draft if Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t do some wheeling-and-dealing and don’t be surprised if he does the same with their first-round pick.

Last year, Roseman made seven draft-day trades, tying an NFL record for most trades in a seven-round draft. The most consequential move the Birds made was trading up for the No. 40 pick with the Washington Commanders to select cornerback Cooper DeJean, who turned out to be a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist and delivered a clutch pick-six in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles own eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft — one each in the first four rounds and four in the fifth round. As Super Bowl champions, they hold the last pick in the first round at No. 32.

The last time the Eagles had the No. 32 pick, they traded back in the 2018 draft, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to move up and select future MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Will they follow a similar pattern this week? ESPN NFL insider Jordan Reid believes so. He projects the Eagles will trade back with Jacksonville, enabling the Jaguars to jump back into the first round.

“The Philadelphia Eagles trade Nos. 32 and 168 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Nos. 36 and 107,” predicts Reid. “With 10 draft picks, Jacksonville can be aggressive in addressing holes on the roster. Finding a WR2 alongside Brian Thomas Jr. should be a priority. If Missouri’s Luther Burden III or Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka are on the board at the end of the first round, then this is a move that’s worth making. New general manager James Gladstone was part of a Rams front office that wasn’t afraid to make a bold trade up for a player. Los Angeles did it last year to get Braden Fiske.”

If the Eagles do move back, they will likely target defensive line help after losing edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams to free agency, while defensive end Brandon Graham retired. Players who could still be available for the Birds at No. 36 include: