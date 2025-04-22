NFL Draft buzz: Philadelphia Eagles insider predicts team will swing trade to select Lane Johnson’s heir apparent

Despite winning their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles face several defensive holes to plug going into the 2025 season. However, their first selection might instead target the offensive line to find right tackle Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement.

The team lost key defensive contributors this offseason: edge rusher Brandon Graham retired. Defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Oren Burks, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers all departed via free agency. Additionally, cornerback Darius Slay was released and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was unexpectedly traded to the Houston Texans.

A hole at right guard also emerged when Mekhi Becton, who revitalized his career in Philadelphia, left after one season to sign a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Johnson continues to perform at a high level but is 34 and closer to the end of his career.

General manager Howie Roseman traditionally builds from the trenches outward, suggesting he will likely use his top pick on either an offensive or defensive lineman.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Eagles insider E.J. Smith projects a trade scenario with the New Orleans Saints, with Philadelphia moving down from No. 32 and No. 134 to acquire picks No. 40 and No. 93. Smith predicts the Eagles would then select Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

“There’s a real possibility the Eagles will go on the clock at the end of the first round without any first round-graded players left on their board,” writes Smith. “If that’s the case, trading down makes sense, as there should be teams interested in moving back up into the first round to draft a prospect with a fifth-year option on their rookie contract. In this scenario, the Eagles make a deal with the Saints, an organization with which they’ve brokered plenty of trades, and add an extra Day 2 pick.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound stalwart, was named Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten for the national champion Buckeyes last year. He started five games at left guard before sliding over to left tackle to replace injured starter Josh Simmons for nine games.

“In those games, Jackson showcased a combination of power, length, and explosiveness that define his upside to become an impact player,” writes Smith. “It’s also worth noting Jackson visited the NovaCare Complex during the predraft process.”

Smith added: “Jackson would have a pathway to earn the team’s starting right guard spot as a rookie, but he also could be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson at right tackle. He doesn’t have ideal height for the position, but his arm length [33-and-a-half inches] and foot quickness should give him a chance to bump out to tackle if the Eagles needed him to.”

The Eagles currently hold eight picks in the upcoming draft: one each in the first four rounds and four in the fifth round. Roseman is known for his draft day wheeling and dealing, so expect the same later on in the week.

