Could the Philadelphia Eagles draft Shedeur Sanders? Top NFL insider points to a possible fit

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Could the Philadelphia Eagles pull a surprise and draft Shedeur Sanders on Day 3? A top NFL insider is at least opening the door to the idea as the Colorado quarterback’s unexpected slide in the 2025 NFL Draft continues.

Once projected as the second-best quarterback prospect in this class, Sanders has watched QB-needy teams repeatedly pass him over. Five quarterbacks — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel — have all been selected ahead of him.

Now, the focus shifts to who will end Sanders’ fall. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero mentioned the Eagles as a team that could step in.

“Because you’re in Day 3, you have to start thinking about teams that do not have obvious quarterback needs,” Pelissero said. “GMs are looking at the board, and Shedeur Sanders is the outlier right now.

“Think about a team like the Philadelphia Eagles. They want to be a quarterback factory. Howie Roseman likes to draft one every year. They’re comfortable, coming off a Super Bowl win with Jalen Hurts. Nobody expects Shedeur to come in and compete for the job. Maybe a team like that could stop the slide.”

Shedeur Sanders is still on the board as the third and final day of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off. How we got here, and who could select Sanders today: pic.twitter.com/8TAU3BKiRu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2025

The Eagles’ history suggests it’s possible. In 2020, with Carson Wentz firmly established as the starter, Philadelphia drafted Hurts in the second round — a move few anticipated at the time. Hurts has gone on to lead the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances and helped bring home a championship.

After that selection, Roseman emphasized the idea of becoming a “quarterback factory.” Since then, the Eagles have continued to invest in the position, using a sixth-round pick on Tanner McKee in 2023. McKee is expected to be the Eagles’ No. 2 QB in 2025.

Could Roseman add Sanders to the mix with the intention of developing him — and potentially flipping him down the line? Philadelphia holds the No. 111 pick early in the fourth round. A decision could be coming soon.