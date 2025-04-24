NFL Draft Day rumors: Philadelphia Eagles would reportedly move up for All-American defensive tackle

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, known for his draft day dealmaking, may be looking to move up from the 32nd pick. According to Eagles insider Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the team has its sights set on Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who has been rising on draft boards.

McLane indicates the All-American most likely won’t be available when the defending Super Bowl champions make their scheduled selection at No. 32.

Have Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen as my most likely #Eagles first rounder (although it would take a move up in my mock draft).



I don’t feel confident about any one player like I have in the last four drafts when I mocked Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter/Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 24, 2025

“I think there’s a good chance he’s not within range — say, around No. 26 or 27 — but I know the Eagles have done a lot of work on him and love him,” states McLane. “There are some character concerns because Nolen’s transferred a lot — in high school and college — and missed practices. But he has the athletic upside the Eagles crave in their linemen.”

Adding Nolen would address a critical need created when Milton Williams departed for the New England Patriots in free agency. Pairing Nolen with All-Pro Jalen Carter would strengthen the defensive front in Vic Fangio’s scheme.

Nolen demonstrated his explosiveness and playmaking ability during his college career. In his final season, he recorded 48 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Throughout his three years at Texas A&M and Ole Miss, Nolen accumulated 114 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.