The Patriots cut around 40 players earlier this week in order to get down to a 53-man roster. If you thought the shocking moves were over, though, you would be mistaken.

On Friday, seemingly out of nowhere, and just a week before the season opener, the Patriots released veteran safety Jabrill Peppers according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Peppers not only made the initial 53-man roster but was expected to be a starter and locker room leader.

Kyle Dugger was the safety that appeared most likely to be moved, so it’s surprising to see Peppers jettisoned while Dugger remains. Of course, just months ago, it would’ve been strange to think of either Dugger or Peppers playing elsewhere, but that’s how quickly things change in the NFL. Now, it appears like the team will instead turn to rookie Craig Woodson and veteran Jaylinn Hawkins to be the starting safeties.

With Peppers gone, the team now has Dugger, Woodson, Hawkins, Dell Pettus, and Brenden Schooler on the roster at the safety spots. A corresponding move has not been announced yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see another safety added considering Pettus and Schooler are more known as special teamers.

This is the second notable release of a safety this week. The first was right before the deadline when the team moved on from Marcus Epps. It was initially reported that Epps requested his release, but Mike Vrabel held a press conference and refuted that claim.

Now, the Patriots appear set to begin the season without much experience at the position. Hawkins does have 32 starts in five seasons, but he’s already on this third team. Woodson is a rookie, so he doesn’t bring any experience, while Pettus and Schooler have one career start combined.