The New England Patriots are preparing for a Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. This is an important game for both teams, as both fell in disappointing fashion in Week 1.

The Patriots, in particular, have to be upset about their Week 1 performance. The Patriots were favored at home against a team that was among the worst in the league last year, and they couldn’t get the win. Now, the team could be staring at an 0-2 start if some things don’t get fixed.

It would be nice if the Patriots could count on their star cornerback Christian Gonzalez to be back on the field. Gonzalez got injured in practice six weeks ago and has not been back since. The veteran missed Week 1, and the Patriots’ defense struggled without him.

However, if you’re hoping to see Gonzalez in Week 2, you may be in for disappointment. The corner did not practice on Thursday, which is not a good sign for his Sunday status. The only other player who did not practice was Keion White, who has been dealing with an illness.

No designations were given out for Gonzalez or White, but players who do not participate on Thursday almost never end up playing. This means the Patriots should prepare to be without their best defender in Week 2.

Even if Gonzalez can’t play, the Patriots should consider themselves lucky to be playing the Dolphins. The Dolphins gained just over 200 total yards of offense in Week 1, and Tua Tagovailoa had a dreadful performance. The quarterback managed just 114 passing yards and turned the ball over three times.

One bit of good news is that fellow cornerback Charles Woods was a full participant on Thursday. Woods had been dealing with concussion and groin issues, but he appears ready to go for Week 2. If Gonzalez doesn’t suit up, expect Woods or Alex Austin to start opposite Carlton Davis II.