Drake Maye knows he needs to take a step forward in 2025. The quarterback had a perfectly fine rookie season, and showcased some impressive talent, but if the Patriots are going to be contenders again, Maye has to take it up another level.

The quarterback should have a much better supporting cast in 2025, so that will help. The team is slated to have four new starters on the offensive line, with right guard Mike Onwenu the lone holdover. This is encouraging considering Maye was sacked over 30 times last season.

The pass-catchers should be better as well, as reliable veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins were added in free agency while rookie Kyle Williams was added in the third round.

But Maye isn’t planning on just relying on his teammates to improve- the second-year passer is also adding another element to his own game. While speaking with WEEI Afternoons, Maye was asked if he plans on running the ball more in 2025.

“Yeah, I think it’s a tool that I can utilize,” said Maye. “I’m looking forward to doing whatever I can in short yardage or in the red zone… it’s a weapon and it’s tough for these defenses.”

It’s exciting to hear Maye acknowledge he wants to run more because he had some success with his legs last year. Granted, most of the time Maye was having to run for his life because of a porous line, but still. The quarterback rushed for 421 yards and two scores last season.

Maye is correct, it is definitely tough for defenses to have to gameplan for a dual-threat quarterback. Opposing defenses already have to worry about a dynamic ground game featuring Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and TreVeyon Henderson, so Maye adding his own designed runs will make the unit even more dynamic.