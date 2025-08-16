The New England Patriots have been holding a competition for the kicker spot in training camp. John Parker Romo and Andres Borregales are the participants, and neither player has been overly impressive.

The kicker battle is still far from over, and the competition hit a new low during Saturday’s preseason contest versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Borregales came on to attempt a 57-yard field goal during the second quarter, and the 22-year-old completely shanked the kick. His kick wasn’t even close, and it raises some concerns about the state of the position in New England.

Andy Borregales absolutely shanks a 57 yard attempt pic.twitter.com/02rlhyIjSr — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 16, 2025

It’s worth noting that Parker Romo hit a 57-yard field goal in last week’s Patriots preseason win over the Washington Commanders, so Borregales missing in horrible fashion from the same spot definitely doesn’t help his case.

As of right now, Parker Romo seems like the favorite to be New England’s kicker in 2025. The 27-year-old has bounced around the NFL since entering the league in 2022, and even spent some time in the XFL.

In four games with the Vikings last season, Parker Romo nailed 11 of 12 field goals and played well. He’ll likely start the season as the Patriots’ kicker if Borregales continues to struggle.