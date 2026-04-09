The New England Patriots have done well to minimize their needs going into the 2026 NFL Draft. When NFL free agency opened in March, the Patriots signed wide receiver Romeo Doubs, linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, guard Alijah-Vera Tucker, and others. Now, New England has been linked to a shocking prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is someone to watch for New England in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as reported by ESPN’s Jordan Reid. The Patriots are also linked to South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Nick Barrett in the later rounds, as the team wants to strengthen its rotation on the defensive line.

McDonald is projected to be drafted in the late first round with exceptional run-stopping abilities, elite lower-body strength, and more. The 21-year-old defensive tackle has been compared to Vince Wilfork, Dalvin Tomlinson, and DJ Reader. McDonald would be a great addition, but a shocking pick for the Patriots.

Why Kayden McDonald would be surprising for the New England Patriots

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New England already has Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, and Joshua Farmer at defensive tackle, which is one of the team’s strengths. Meanwhile, the Patriots could use improvements at wide receiver, tight end, EDGE, and the offensive line. None of them are pressing needs going into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Therefore, it could allow the Patriots to take a “best player available” approach, and that’s where McDonald fits into the equation. The former Buckeye would bolster the defensive line if he develops into an elite run stopper in the NFL. However, it is fair to wonder if New England should focus more on the offense.

During the 2026 NFL Playoffs, the Patriots struggled, specifically in the Super Bowl. New England wasn’t able to protect quarterback Drake Maye, as the offensive line allowed too much pressure. Meanwhile, the lack of star power at wide receiver and tight end hurt Maye’s ability to be consistent and make big plays.

The organization is still the most likely landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, so that could play into the thought process. It is also a deep draft for tight ends, so the Patriots could find one in the second or third round. The offensive line is likely solidified as well, but New England could use a long-term option at right tackle.

The Patriots are in a good spot, and while McDonald would be a good addition, it would be a surprising selection.

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