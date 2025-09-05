The New England Patriots will be without their top player on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Gonzalez has been sidelined since July 28 and hasn’t practiced since, according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

“It just hasn’t gone — again, he’s working hard, and whether it’s — we can say one injury is going to be three to four weeks, one is going to be one to two. Everybody heals differently,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters this week. “So, just making sure that when the players are back, that they can do their job with confidence, that they can protect themselves on the field and that they can’t make it any worse. Those are some things that I try to use as guidelines for when players are ready to play.”

Patriots Turn to Depth at Cornerback

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Vrabel wouldn’t put a percentage on how much Gonzalez needs to heal before taking the field.

“I mean, I don’t use percentages, but, again, I’ll remind you what we talked about as far as when I try to make decisions about players and returning: One, can they make it worse? Two, can they protect themselves?” said Vrabel. “We can all say what we want about this game, but it’s violent. And can you protect yourself? And can you do your job up to the standard that we expect and that the player is used to? So, those are the things that I’ve tried to use when making decisions.”

With Gonzalez out, the Patriots will rely more on Alex Austin, Marcus Jones and D.J. James alongside starting corner Carlton Davis III, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

With CB Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) remaining out of practice, it puts his status for the opener in further doubt.



Here is a look at the next 3 CBs on the depth chart opposite of starter Carlton Davis III — through the words of Mike Vrabel:



🏈Alex Austin (6-1, 191/3rd year… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 4, 2025

Gonzalez, drafted 17th overall in 2023, had an excellent 2024 season, recording two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 21st best cornerback in the NFL last year.

The cornerback isn’t the only injury concern for New England. Left tackle Will Campbell, the team’s fifth-overall pick in April, is questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites at home over the Raiders.



