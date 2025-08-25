The preseason is over and we’re just under two weeks away from the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup with the Raiders.

The Patriots had a productive preseason and saw impressive performances from several key players. Some of these players seemingly cemented themselves in the final roster picture, while other players likely missed their opportunity.

Sophie Weller of Patriots Wire took one last at projecting the Patriots’ final roster, and she had a notable name missing the cut. Weller does not have veteran edge-rusher Anfernee Jennings making the team. Jennings played late into each preseason game, which usually isn’t a good sign for a player’s roster status.

Weller has Harold Landry III, Keion White, K’Lavon Chaisson, Bradyn Swinson, Truman Jones, and Elijah Ponder all making the team ahead of Jennings.

“Anfernee Jennings remains off the list, but the hope is the team will be able to get a trade done just in time so they don’t have to release him or sacrifice at another position to keep him,” Weller explained. Jennings has indeed been floated in trade rumors, and it would be nice to get some late-round draft capital for the veteran.

In any other year, Jennings would probably be secure on this roster, but the Patriots have seen two undrafted players, Jones and Ponder, have incredible summers.

In 2024, Jennings played in 16 games, starting in all of them, and collected 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. The veteran received a solid 66.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus which ranked 69th out of 210 qualified edge-rushers.

However, Jennings is much better as a run defender than as a pass rusher. There have been questions all offseason about Jennings’ fit in Mike Vrabel’s defense, and it ultimately appears like the two parties will soon separate.