Patrick Mahomes is counting down the days until football is back. The Chiefs ‘ superstar is attacking his rehab from a brutal ACL tear, doing everything possible to be under center by Week 1. Kansas City even brought in Justin Fields as insurance in case Mahomes needs a little extra time to heal, but the franchise QB clearly has other plans.

While grinding through the offseason, Mahomes also pointed to one edge he believes gives the Chiefs a leg up over the rest of the NFL—and it’s something every visiting team dreads.

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Patrick Mahomes Reveals Arrowhead’s Hidden Edge

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a chat with Flaunt Magazine, Mahomes revealed what he believes is Kansas City’s biggest home-field edge: the cold. When asked which part of his game is most affected by extreme weather, the Chiefs QB admitted it’s his mobility—but only to a point. “I try not to let any of it be impacted by weather, but I think maybe a little bit of the mobility and being able to run. Playing some snow games in Kansas City, the way you work your feet has to change. I think using weather to my advantage is something that I’ve made extremely important. I get to play in the cold on a day-to-day basis, so whenever we play some of the warm weather teams, it’s an advantage for us.”

And history backs him up. Kansas City has hosted some of the most bone-chilling games the NFL has ever seen. During the Chiefs’ 26-7 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins in January 2024, temperatures plunged to -4°F with wind chills nearing -27°F, making it the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

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But inside the Chiefs organization, the freezing temperatures are just another Sunday. Equipment director Allen Wright, a 41-year franchise veteran, told PEOPLE the team has seen its “fair share of cold weather games.”

“Once you get down into single digits… there’s really not much difference. It’s just plain cold,” Wright said. As for whether the weather gives Kansas City a real edge, he believes it’s not always that simple since many opposing players also grew up or played college football in cold-weather climates.

Still, the Chiefs leave nothing to chance. On game day, players suit up in specialized “Extreme Cold” gear originally developed for the NFL by Reebok, with both long- and short-sleeve options for those who refuse to cover up. They also layer up with insulated pants and thermal base layers, staying warm without sacrificing speed or mobility.

Whether it’s snow, subzero temperatures, or biting wind, the Chiefs have turned surviving the cold into part of their game plan—and Mahomes believes that’s an advantage visiting teams simply can’t replicate.