Football may be king, but Patrick Mahomes has plenty of love for the beautiful game, too. While grinding through rehab ahead of his return to the gridiron, the Chiefs’ superstar has been locked into the FIFA Club World Cup. He’s spent the offseason splitting time between family life and celebrating Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift.

But it was Mahomes’ latest admission that really turned heads—especially for Messi and Ronaldo fans dreaming of a blockbuster showdown at Arrowhead.

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Mahomes Loves This Messi-Ronaldo World Cup Scenario

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes recently sat down with Flaunt Magazine and opened up about his growing love for soccer—a passion he credits largely to his wife, Brittany—and how closely he’s been following the FIFA World Cup. Asked about his tournament plans, the Chiefs quarterback said the Mahomes family hopes to catch as many matches at Arrowhead Stadium as possible. Then came the million-dollar question: Could Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo actually end up sharing the pitch in Kansas City?

Mahomes didn’t hesitate.“Yeah, if Argentina and Portugal both get the top seed, they’ll be playing in one of the qualifying rounds at Arrowhead Stadium. That’d be a good one to see those greats play kind of towards the end of their careers.”

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The Mahomes family hasn’t just been watching—they’ve been emotionally invested. After the USMNT’s 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brittany blasted a controversial officiating decision on Instagram, writing, “That was some b. All I have to say #USA,” after striker Folarin Balogun was shown a red card. Mahomes, meanwhile, kept things more measured, letting his emotions out on social media like the quintessential fan.

Now, all that’s left is for the soccer gods to deliver. If the bracket falls just right, Mahomes could soon be watching Messi and Ronaldo light up Arrowhead—turning the Chiefs’ home field into the stage for one last clash between football’s two greatest icons.