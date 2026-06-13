NFL trade rumors have largely quieted down in June after A.J. Brown and Myles Garrett found new homes. However, with training camp just over a month out, there’s now buzz about what the San Francisco 49ers may do this summer to improve the roster.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora spoke to multiple general managers who said they expect the 49ers to trade for an edge rusher. The belief is the move would be, at least partially, motivated by the Los Angeles Rams acquiring Garrett.

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It’s easy to understand why the 49ers might want to address their pass rush. In 2025, per Pro Football Reference, San Francisco’s defense had the third-lowest pressure rate (16.7 percent) and the lowest sack rate (3.3 percent) in the NFL.

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Season-ending injuries had a lot to do with that. The team lost Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams early in the year. Both are returning this summer and the club added Osa Odighizuwa to strengthen its defensive line.

On paper, the 49ers’ pass rush already looks better for the upcoming season. While health remains a big uncertainty, the club did fare moderately better two seasons ago. In 2024, San Francisco had a 20.5 percent pressure rate (24th) with a 6.7 percent sack rate (17th) and it ranked 15th in ESPN pass-rush win rate (41 percent).

One of the more obvious potential NFL trade candidates to strengthen the 49ers’ front seven would be New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former first-round pick has fallen out of favor in New York and without a contract extension coming, he could be dealt this year.

Given San Francisco’s salary-cap situation, a trade for someone like Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby is extremely unlikely. However, Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat has requested a trade and there should be other veteran pass rushers who are made available later this year.