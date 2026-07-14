Everyone across the National Football League, including fans, is focused on the upcoming 2026 season and all the storylines and surprises that will happen this fall. However, it’s never too early to examine some of the top NFL free agents in 2027 through the lens of players who are under pressure to perform this year.

Let’s take a look at six NFL stars who are entering crucial contract years in 2026.

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Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings

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With more than $170 million in career earnings, per Spotrac, it’s not like Kyler Murray’s next deal would be life-altering. However, with the Arizona Cardinals on the hook for the majority of what he makes in 2026, he could bet on himself this season by signing a one-year deal worth $1.3 million. He is walking into a fantastic situation with the Minnesota Vikings. Not only will Murray have one of the best play-callers in the NFL with head coach Kevin O’Connell but working with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson also means he has one of the best supporting casts in football. Murray still has the physical talent to recapture the form we saw from 2020-21 (97.2 passer rating, 68.1% completion rate and 50-22 TD-INT line) and doing so in 2026 could land him another $100 million contract. However, if he performs even like an adequate starter who can’t make the most of this very advantageous situation, he’s probably stuck with one or two-year deals from here on out.

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Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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Similar to Kyler Murray, it’s not as if Baker Mayfield ($131 million in career earnings) needs his next contract to set himself and his family up for life. However, as reports have indicated, contract extension talks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t exactly gone well. Mayfield bet on himself in 2023, signing a one-year deal, and his success resulted in a three-year, $100 million contract. He’s since posted a 98.9 passer rating with a 67.4% completion rate and a 67–27 TD–INT line in his last 34 games with Tampa Bay. On the surface, he’s an above-average starter heading into his early 30s who deserves another multi-year deal. However, he also admitted to playing through a sprained MCL and PCL after Week 2 last season and his numbers (88.6 QB rating, 63.5% completion rate and 20–11 TD–INT) plummeted across his final 14 games with Tampa Bay posting a 5–9 record. The Buccaneers need to see Mayfield prove he can stay healthy this season; otherwise, a quarterback with long-standing durability issues coming off his age-31 season would be a huge risk on a long-term deal.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

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It says a lot about the off-field concerns a player has when a franchise that wants to perennially contend for the Super Bowl shows no interest in signing their young No. 1 wide receiver to a contract extension. That’s the situation Rashee Rice created for himself and the Kansas City Chiefs just proved this offseason (Trent McDuffie) that they are willing to move on from a core piece if they believe his price point on an extension is unreasonable. McDuffie was clean off the field, too. Not only does Rice have a history of legal issues, but he suffered an LCL tear in 2024 and just underwent a cleanup procedure on his right knee in May that required rehabilitation work while he served 30 days in jail for a probation violation. Rice needs to suit up and star in every game he can this fall, otherwise, the Chiefs’ front office might decide he’s not worth the hassle.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

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Talent and production warrant a Chris Olave contract extension and the New Orleans Saints seem willing to give it to their young star. Here’s the problem. Olave just came off blood thinners this summer, with the previous medical issue forcing him to miss OTAs and mandatory minicamp. This is the same player who has had four documented concussions throughout his career and Olave admitted that he heavily considered retirement in 2024. If the young pass-catcher can just keep himself on the field, a multi-year deal worth $28-plus million annually is coming. However, if his medical issues persist, there’s a chance he may have to eventually walk away from the NFL.

Riq Woolen, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

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It’s been an up-and-down career for Riq Woolen since the 6-foot-4 cornerback entered the league as the 153rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he earned a Pro Bowl selection and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team after tying for the most interceptions (six) in the NFL. He’s recorded that same total in his last 47 games. It’s just one example of his volatile play on the outside, including a dumbfounding penalty late in the NFC Championship Game. No one questions Woolen’s talent, but the unpredictability from him explains why he had to settle for a one-year, $12 million contract this spring that was heavy on incentives. He’ll have phenomenal talent around him and a great defensive coordinator, so there are no excuses. Woolen’s 2026 season may determine if he lands $18-plus million AAV in NFL free agency next year or has to settle for another prove-it deal.

Brian Branch, S, Detroit Lions

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On Thanksgiving Day last season, Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch recorded 10 total tackles with 2 passes defended and a long-term contract extension with the franchise seemed inevitable. One weekend later, the Pro Bowl safety suffered a torn Achilles. In June, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said there’s no timeline for the standout defensive back’s return. While he will be back out there in 2026, it would be an extreme stretch to say that Branch will look like the same player in his first season back from an Achilles tear. It’s made worse by the fact that this is a contract year for him. The best hope might be that Branch looks like his old self in December or January and then Detroit gives him a one-year contract for 2027 to prove he is all the way back before potentially landing a life-altering deal the following offseason.