NFL reporter names ‘viable’ landing spot for Kirk Cousins trade that is team to watch this summer

The Atlanta Falcons have rostered quarterback Kirk Cousins, past the March deadline for his roster bonus and through the 2025 NFL Draft. While Cousins seems to be stuck on the Falcons roster for now, there is one landing spot that is reportedly still a viable option.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL reporter Peter Schrager said he thinks that Cousins is a ‘viable trade candidate’ for the Pittsburgh Steelers if quarterback Aaron Rodgers ultimately decides to retire later this offseason.

Kirk Cousins stats (ESPN): 3,508 passing yards, 18-16 TD-INT, 66.9% completion rate, 7.7 ypa

Cousins, who is poised to be the backup in Atlanta behind Michael Penix Jr, has been available for trade all offseason. However, he has the ability to block any deal and didn’t want to be moved ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft to avoid a repeat of what happened with Atlanta and Penix.

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings were linked as likely landing spots earlier this offseason, but both teams have since addressed the quarterback position. As a result, the Steelers are the only team remaining where Cousins would have a shot at starting.

Kirk Cousins contract (Spotrac): $40 million cap hit in 2025

Cousins would have the opportunity, if acquired by Pittsburgh, to compete with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard to be the starting quarterback in Week 1. Given his experience and his fit in Arthur Smith’s offense, he would likely be the overwhelming favorite to open the season as the Steelers’ top quarterback.

As for the acquisition cost, if Pittsburgh is willing to take on the majority of the contract, the Steelers and Falcons would likely be swapping Day 3 picks. If Atlanta has to eat a significant portion of the remaining money owed to Cousins, the Steelers would still likely only need to give up a future Day 3 pick.

