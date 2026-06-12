The Indianapolis Colts had an active offseason, trading away wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. while strengthening their defense. With training camp drawing closer, Indianapolis is reportedly considering a move to help out quarterback Daniel Jones.

According to ESPN‘s Stephen Holder, the Colts are “still mulling” a potential addition at wide receiver, with some options in NFL free agency like Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel under consideration.

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Indianapolis doesn’t necessarily need to add another pass-catcher if everything is perfect. Alec Pierce is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign, Josh Downs has shown real promise when operating as the No. 2 receiver and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine provides solid depth.

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However, Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late April and might not return until “late” in Colts training camp. While it’s believed that he is in no jeopardy of missing time this season, his absence this summer does highlight the room to upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot.

Samuel might make the most sense for Indianapolis. In 16 games this past season, he recorded 72 receptions for 727 receiving yards, earning a first down on 44.4 percent of his catches. The veteran wideout’s ability to both work underneath and be used out of the backfield makes him a better fit for Shane Steichen’s offense than Allen.

Ideally, the team would sign someone like Samuel and then shift Westbrook-Ikhine into the No. 4 role that he’s better suited for. That would also allow for Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould to primarily play special teams, with rookie Deion Burks simply working to earn a spot on the roster.