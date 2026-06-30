NFL players may look locked in on Sundays, but one former Chargers RB just exposed what really goes down behind the scenes. Former Chargers running back Najee Harris was spotted hanging out with celebrity streamer N3on during the Giants’ 5-0 home win over the Braves on Saturday night. The pair spent the entire game together on a livestream, delivering plenty of hilarious moments along the way.

But amid the laughs, Harris let one surprising secret slip, revealing a guilty pleasure that many NFL players indulge in but rarely admit publicly.

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The NFL’s Secret Halftime Guilty Pleasure

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the two kept chatting during pregame warmups, N3on brought up a habit he’s noticed in the NBA. According to the streamer, once the final buzzer sounds, some players grab their phones immediately to see what fans are saying—and even DM critics. Harris then revealed that the NFL isn’t much different. In fact, he claimed players don’t even wait until the game is over.

Instead, many head straight for their phones at halftime to check social media and see how fans are reacting to their performance. “Some people run straight to their phones and check they things,” Harris said. “See if someone is posting about them, it’s hella funny.” Dov Kleiman took to X to share the video.

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Wow: Chargers star RB Najee Harris reveals that NFL players check X/Twitter at halftime to see what people are saying about them. pic.twitter.com/4FvpPfQDPo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 28, 2026

Harris, however, insisted he isn’t one of them, saying he’s never checked his phone during halftime to see what people were saying about his game.

While Harris remains unsigned, there’s little doubt about his résumé. The former Steelers workhorse rattled off four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to open his career before spending last season with Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman in Los Angeles. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has already turned the page. Jaylen Warren is back for his fifth season, and the Steelers bolstered the backfield by signing back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, giving them one of the league’s more intriguing RB tandems on paper.

Even so, Harris is still one of the NFL’s most accomplished free agents under 30. He topped 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons and proved he can grind out tough yards, even without elite burst. Now, the former Pro Bowler will look to earn another shot and show he can still be a bell-cow back in the right offense.