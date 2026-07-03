Immediately after the Los Angeles Rams shocked the National Football League by acquiring edge rusher Myles Garrett, some theorized that future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald could come out of retirement. With training camp approaching, that wild idea now seems to be a real possibility.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that Donald’s NFL comeback is “closer than ever” with more people within the Rams organization having a “growing sense” that Darnold will play for the team next season.

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Aaron Donald career stats: 260 QB hits, 176 tackles for loss, 111 sacks

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Importantly, no timeline was given either for a decision or for when Donald would rejoin the team. As we’ve seen throughout the league’s history, veteran players who are nearing retirement or coming out of retirement prefer to avoid the grind of training camp.

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Los Angeles also doesn’t necessarily need him right away. With Garrett added to a front seven that already boasts Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske and Byron Young, this will be one of the league’s top defenses in 2026. Furthermore, while the first half of the Rams’ schedule is difficult, the club is still projected to record double-digit wins by the end of the regular season.

If Donald were to unretire early in the fall, the Rams’ coaching staff could slowly ease him into action. Hypothetically, he could play 10 to 20 percent of the defensive snaps in the first few weeks of his return, gradually working up to eventually playing 60-plus percent of the defensive snaps.

In his final season, at 32 years old, Donald played 867 snaps (81 percent) across 16 regular-season games for Los Angeles. He finished the season with 31 pressures, 23 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and 8 sacks while earning first-team All-Pro honors for the eighth and final time in his career.

If Donald rejoins the Rams’ defense at any point for next season, Los Angeles will have two players with 110-plus career sacks. With Garrett and Donald both viewed as all-time greats at their positions, it could also give the Rams one of the best defensive lines in decades.