This season has been an all-out disaster for Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve been forced to start three different quarterbacks, and the one who had the most success with Jefferson has been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Not only have the Vikings lost four games in a row, Jefferson has averaged just 37.5 yards per game in that timeframe, and he’s coming off a season-low four yards. Unless J.J. McCarthy can suddenly show signs of being a much more consistent player, Jefferson’s production may not dramatically increase any time soon.

Thus, it wouldn’t be that far-fetched for Jefferson trade rumors to heat up once the offseason gets underway. While the Vikings may not want to trade their franchise player, there’s always a possibility that one of the game’s greatest receivers wants a change of scenery and to play with a good quarterback who can actually get him the ball on a weekly basis.

Recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated on that very possibility on ‘Get Up‘, comparing Jefferson’s situation to that of Micah Parsons, who seemed unlikely to be dealt by the Dallas Cowboys. Until he was.

Could the Vikings trade WR Justin Jefferson?@AdamSchefter has some thoughts 👀



“It’s hard to imagine that they would trade Justin Jefferson, but then again, a year ago, I would have said it’s hard to imagine the Dallas Cowboys would have traded Micah Parsons, and they did”… pic.twitter.com/UKXqwG9RGI — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) December 3, 2025

There’s been nothing to suggest that Jefferson actually wants out of Minnesota. Any time he’s been given a chance to discuss his situation or even the struggling McCarthy, Jefferson has always remained professional while throwing support behind his teammates. In other words, this situation may be nothing like the one Parsons experienced in Dallas, but that doesn’t mean a trade isn’t possible.

