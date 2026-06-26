NFL fans are feeling the pinch like never before. A new study from Casino Guru shows the average cost of a game-day experience — which includes one ticket, one 16-oz beer, and one hot dog — has skyrocketed 78% since 2016, rising from $105.55 to $187.85 per person. For those wondering how that stacks up with rising prices for everyday items that Americans have had to contend with, that is 32% higher than general U.S. consumer inflation over the same period (+34.5%).

Ticket prices are the biggest culprit driving the increase, further amplifying that this is predominantly a league issue. The league-wide average ticket has jumped 82.7%, from $92.98 in 2016 to $169.88 today — growing more than 2.4 times faster than inflation. Beer prices are up 48%, while hot dogs have risen a more modest 35%, roughly in line with inflation.

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Teams Hammering Fans with Massive Price Hikes

Some teams have seen truly eye-watering increases. The Detroit Lions top the list with a staggering 367% rise in the full game-day bundle (from $98.63 to $460.36), fueled by average tickets exploding from $85.71 to around $444 — now the most expensive in the NFL. What in the blue hell does Detroit think they’re putting out on the field that they feel justifies such an insane jump?

The Las Vegas Raiders follow with a 282% increase, largely due to their move into the premium Allegiant Stadium. Other big risers include the Philadelphia Eagles (229%), Green Bay Packers (193%), and Buffalo Bills (175%).

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In an era of $1,000 tickets, it's $10 watch parties that are bringing fans together.



With bigger TVs, immersive sound systems, instant replays, and second-screen engagement, fans have more reasons than ever to stay home. So, teams are hosting watch parties to bring them out. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 26, 2026

Which Teams Are Still Fan-Friendly?

Not every team is pricing fans out of the stadium, however. Fifteen of the 32 NFL teams have kept their game-day costs at or below the rate of inflation. The New Orleans Saints stand out as the cheapest overall, with a 9% decrease in total cost (32% below inflation). The Atlanta Falcons have also earned praise for fan-friendly pricing, slashing beer and hot dog costs significantly.

The gap between cheap and expensive NFL markets has gotten ridiculous. In 2016, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive average ticket was only about 2.1 times. Now it’s ballooned all the way to 6.3 times, meaning fans in some cities are getting absolutely hammered compared to others.

With the 2026 season around the corner, a lot of people are seriously wondering how much longer they can keep shelling out bigger and bigger money just to go watch their team in person. The games on the field are still great, but the numbers show that everything else — tickets, beer, food — is rising way faster than wages or regular inflation for most regular families.

Has the NFL live experience simply become unattainable for the average fan?