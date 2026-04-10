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The San Francisco 49ers are well-positioned in the 2026 NFL Draft to make a substantial addition, holding the 27th overall pick. As draft day nears, there’s more buzz regarding who San Francisco might snag with its first-round selection.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller wrote that Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is a “name to watch” for the 49ers in Round 1.

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Some pre-draft speculation has centered around whether or not San Francisco will use a premium pick to find a long-term successor for left tackle Trent Williams. Ahead of his age-38 season, the future Hall of Famer is in a contract dispute with the franchise. Given the offense’s struggles without him on the field in recent years, finding an heir as the blindside protector would seem to be a priority.

However, per Miller, the talk around the league is that the 49ers “don’t necessarily view offensive tackle as a Round 1 priority” this year. While it’s possible the club could use the 58th overall pick on a left tackle of the future, it seems unlikely that position will be addressed in Round 1.

Adding a wide receiver certainly makes sense, especially given the depth of the draft class this year at the position. San Francisco would just be taking a bit of a long-term gamble at left tackle, given it doesn’t have a third-round pick and the success rate on Day 3 offensive tackles is very low.

As for Concepcion, the 6-foot receiver is electric with the football in his hands. He averaged 15.1 yards per reception this past season at Texas A&M with 919 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. Concepcion is also an electric returner, as evidenced by his 456 punt return yards (18.2 yards per return) in 2025.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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