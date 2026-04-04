The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most intriguing teams with a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, holding the third overall selection while having pressing needs at critical positions. However, there’s reportedly a push being made inside the front office to make what would be a bit of a surprise selection.

On the latest episode of The McShay Show, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay said “someone in the Cardinals’ building is pushing really, really hard” for the team to select Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back with the third overall pick.

Related: 2026 Positional Dynasty Rankings, See Where Jeremiyah Love Lands

Of note, per McShay, this is someone who has some pull in the Cardinals’ organization and carries some influence on what will be done with the No. 3 pick. However, Arizona is still keeping its options open, and that includes the possibility of trading down multiple spots and then selecting Love.

Why the Cardinals Likely Won’t Draft Jeremiyah Love

Drafting Love with the third overall pick would be a bit of an odd decision given the Cardinals’ offseason moves. Arizona signed running back Tyler Allgeier to a two-year deal worth $12.25 million, re-signed Bam Knight, and worked out an agreement to keep James Conner.

There’s another factor to keep in mind that would make selecting Love with the third overall pick a bit of a head-scratcher. Under the NFL’s rookie wage scale, drafting Love with a top-three pick would lock him into a contract that effectively makes him one of the 10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

On the other hand, selecting an edge rusher or offensive tackle at No. 3 overall would mean signing them to a rookie scale contract that is valued outside the top 20 at the position. That speaks to how much more valuable offensive tackles and edge rushers are than a running back.

Of course, several NFL teams seem to view Love as the best prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Arizona doesn’t take him third overall, the Tennessee Titans (fourth overall pick), New York Giants (fifth overall pick), and Washington Commanders (seventh overall pick) are viable options for him as landing spots.

Ultimately, given the investments already made at running back this offseason and the team’s glaring needs at both edge rusher and right tackle, we’d be surprised if the Cardinals wind up using their top pick on Love.