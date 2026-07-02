The New York Jets have kicked around the idea of adding another quarterback to the roster this offseason. They brought in now-retired Russell Wilson for a visit and reportedly considered Carson Wentz before the veteran re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets did successfully trade for Geno Smith, who will be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the year.

Yet, if things go awry, as they did last season when the 35-year-old led the NFL with 17 interceptions, do the Jets have a solid backup plan in place? General manager Darren Mougey has assembled a QB room consisting of fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, 2025 undrafted free agent signee Brady Cook, and Bailey Zappe. The Jets clearly considered other options; if things get ugly during training camp, could the Jets circle back and consider upgrades to the QB room?

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Will Levis Named ‘More Likely’ Trade Target for Jets

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If the Jets do realize further additions are needed, who might they add? The free agency market is pretty barren at this point, and they’ve already combed through the options there by bringing in Cooper Rush for a visit. While they likely don’t want to part with precious draft capital, the Jets do have a lot of picks at their disposal if there’s someone they really want.

Recently, The Athletic‘s Zack Rosenblatt took a look at which QB targets the Jets may have in mind if they did turn to the trade market. The one that he said was among the “most likely” was Will Levis from the Tennessee Titans.

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“I would characterize him as one of the more likely potential targets on this list, because there’s no place for him anymore on a Tennessee roster with Cam Ward and Mitchell Trubisky. He is a flawed quarterback and turnover-prone, but his athleticism and arm talent are undeniable and worth pursuing if it only takes a late draft pick or a waiver-wire claim.” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt on Will Levis

The 27-year-old arrived as the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. At the time, he was viewed as the potential future franchise quarterback in Tennessee. But things didn’t go according to plan.

Levis battled shoulder injuries while leading the team to a 5-16 record, helping set them up with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which the franchise used to draft his replacement, Cam Ward. Levis certainly had low points, often with accuracy or turnovers, but he also displayed the same strong arm that helped him get drafted so highly. Not to mention, many coaches may view his 6-foot-4, 229-pound frame as ideal for a potential starter.

Who knows? Perhaps Levis is the NFL’s next great reclamation project who just needs a second chance. These are exactly the type of QB prospects the Jets should be gambling on until they find a long-term solution at the game’s most important position.

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