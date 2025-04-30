New York Jets’ 2024 NFL Draft pick retiring after suffering gruesome leg injury in college

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis has announced his retirement from football at age 24 after medical professionals advised him to end his playing career.

Travis, selected 171st overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft from Florida State, made the difficult decision after his left leg failed to respond to rehabilitation following a severe injury he suffered in November 2023.

The promising quarterback fractured and dislocated his ankle during a game against North Alabama on Nov. 18, 2023, abruptly ending his college career while the Seminoles held an 11-0 record. Before the injury in his final collegiate season, Travis had thrown for 2,756 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding seven rushing scores, performances that earned him fifth place in Heisman Trophy voting.

“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn,” Travis stated in his announcement posted on X. “I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

The Jets plan to place Travis on the reserve/retired list, ending his NFL journey without ever taking a snap in an official practice or game.

Travis was never on the active roster as he was placed on the non-football injury list in July 2024 and then on the reserve/not-football list in August the same year.

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey expressed support for Travis’s decision in a statement released on the team’s website.

“Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State. It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.”

