Aaron Glenn is looking for sound fundamentals and mistake-free play as a staple of how his New York Jets play. He hammered home that idea when he decided to fire three-year veteran Xavier Gipson after a key mistake in Week 1.

On Sunday, the Jets had a 26-17 lead over the Steelers heading into the fourth quarter. Over the next 15 minutes, they would be soundly outplayed as Pittsburgh went on a 17-6 run to score a huge comeback victory. And also give former New York QB Aaron Rodgers a big slice of revenge in NFL Week 1.

A lot of blame can go around for their frustrating loss over the weekend. The defense not being able to stop a nose bleed late has received a lot of heat, but the offense didn’t make enough plays late, and Glenn and his coaching staff surely regret certain decisions in the fourth. However, someone had to be made an example of.

“Aaron Glenn said Sunday that players who made costly mistakes would not stay on the field. He follows through by getting rid of Gipson.” Brian Costello – New York Post

Xavier Gipson stats: 68 punt returns for 604 yards, 44 kick returns for 1,142 yards

Costello was first to break the news that Gipson was being cut by the organization after just one game in the 2025 NFL season. The reason why? A huge mistake in the fourth quarter when the game was getting away from the Jets.

After the Jets’ lead was slashed to 26-24, Gipson returned the Steelers’ kickoff. He quickly coughed up the ball after it was knocked loose by Kenneth Gainwell. Rodgers took advantage two plays later. Throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III to put the Steelers up 31-26. It was a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 34-32 win on Sunday.

Gipson was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has been the team’s primary returner during that time and has a punt return for a touchdown on his resume. However, Glenn is clearly trying to show this is a very different regime from that of Robert Saleh. And he will not tolerate huge mistakes in major moments.