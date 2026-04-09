A new report points to a “developmental” QB prospect the New York Jets are taking a hard look at as a potential later-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jets QB situation has been a mess for over a decade. Since 2012, they have had countless different players under center, and the organization has used too many premium draft picks on trying to find a long-term fix for the position. That remains the case in 2026.

A year ago, the Jets made a splash in free agency by signing former Chicago Bears starting QB Justin Fields. He was an unmitigated disaster that was eventually benched and traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last month. This offseason, the team brought back former second-round pick Geno Smith in the hope of getting him back to the form that made him a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks.

The move is just another band-aid for a problem that needs a permanent remedy. Jets fans would love for them to use a pick later this month on a quarterback from this year’s draft class. However, the signal-caller class is weak. So if they did use a selection on a QB this month, it would be in their best interest to take a Day 3 project they can develop.

NY Jets taking a hard look at drafting Drew Allar?

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Well, according to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, it looks like the team has an intriguing option in mind. “Fourth [round],” Cimini wrote on when the team could select a QB. “Keep an eye on Drew Allar (Penn State), who recently had a private workout at the Jets’ facility. He’s a developmental prospect with great size (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) and arm strength.”

Allar bypassed entering last year’s NFL Draft to try to lead Penn State to a national championship this past season. Unfortunately, the Nittany Lions were, arguably, the biggest disappointment in college football last year. They began the season 3-3, and head coach James Franklin was fired in October.

Making matters worse is that the Ohio native suffered a season-ending broken ankle in Week 6. So he did not get the chance to improve his draft stock or give evaluators more tape to evaluate. However, entering the 2025 season, many football experts thought Allar had Round 1 potential because of his size and arm strength.