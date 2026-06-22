We’re just a month away from the New York Giants reporting to training camp in West Virginia under head coach John Harbaugh.

With the addition of Harbaugh, there’s optimism around the Giants organization that he can turn the team’s losing ways. New York had a successful offseason adding key pieces in free agency and the draft, and soon we’ll get to see how the product looks on the field.

It will take a collective team effort for the Giants to be contenders this season. Their chances will increase if these four players can have breakout seasons.

Related: New York Giants Insider Says Team Could Add Another Veteran for Starting Competition

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Abdul Carter

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The third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft got off to a slow start in his rookie season. Through his first 12 games, Carter had 27 tackles, half a sack, and was late to numerous meetings, which resulted in him being benched at the start of games.

But in the final month of the season, Abdul Carter began to show glimpses that he can be a disruptive force. In the final five games of the season, he had 16 tackles, three and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Players tend to make the biggest strides of their career between their first and second season, and the 22-year-old edge rusher seems wiser and more focused. He’s poised to have the first double-digit sacks season of his career and live up to his draft position.

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Isaiah Likely

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In his four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Isaiah Likely started just 26 of the 63 games he appeared in. But that will all change this year as he is TE1 with New York as they signed him to a three-year $40 million contract this offseason.

With Malik Nabers‘ status to begin the season up in the air as he recovers from his second knee surgery, Likely could be the focal point of the passing game. Even if Nabers is healthy to start the season, the 26-year-old tight end will see a high volume of targets as he is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Likely will line up all across the field, and his ability to run after the catch makes him a threat to have a big play whenever the ball is in his hands. He will also become Jaxson Dart’s favorite target in the red zone, and the athletic tight end should have career-highs in every receiving category.

Cam Skattebo

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When Tyrone Tracy Jr injured his shoulder in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs last season, Cam Skattebo stepped up and became an offensive weapon as a runner and receiver. From Weeks 3 through 8, he rushed for 368 yards with four rushing touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

But a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 put an end to his rookie season. The 24-year-old Skattebo has vowed to be ready for the season opener and stated that he will get back to running people over.

With an improved offensive line thanks to 10th overall pick Francis Mauigoa and running behind 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard, Skattebo will be even more productive in 2026.

Related: 3 New York Giants Minicamp Developments That Will Be Storylines When Training Camp Opens

Arvell Reese

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The Giants believe they got the steal of the first round when Arvell Reese fell into their lap with the fifth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they felt he was the best defensive player in the draft. The versatile All-American linebacker will start at Will linebacker, but defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will have Reese line up all across the defensive front to take advantage of the rookie’s flexibility.

Reese could easily lead the team in tackles, tackles for loss, and will certainly be among the team leaders in sacks. This is why he’s one of the favorites to become Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Reese will turn 21 in August, and his limitless ability could earn him Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

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