2025 NFL Draft rumors: New York Giants fail to pry No. 1 pick from Titans to select Cam Ward despite substantial offer

The New York Giants made an aggressive push to land their quarterback of the future, reportedly offering a substantial package to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Cam Ward.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants’ proposal included the No. 3 overall pick, their 2026 first-round selection, and additional draft assets. Despite the enticing offer, the Titans never wavered in their commitment to stay put and take Ward themselves.

The Giants’ quarterback situation has been a clear area of concern heading into the draft, even after signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. Both acquisitions were viewed across the league as temporary solutions while the team pursued a long-term answer through the draft.

With their preferred quarterback target unavailable, New York pivoted to strengthening their defense by selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. The Giants still have ammunition to potentially target a quarterback, holding the 34th overall selection in the second round, or they could package assets to move back into Thursday night’s first round.

Tennessee remained steadfast throughout the pre-draft process about their intentions with the top selection, ultimately securing Ward as their franchise quarterback. The former Miami standout now steps into a Titans organization ready to build around his talents following two years of Will Levis behind center.