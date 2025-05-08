New York Giants had NFL’s best offseason with these five major acquisitions

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

A case can be made that no other team has improved its roster more since the end of last season than the New York Giants.

The team significantly improved the quarterback room by signing free agents Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, then trading up to select Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick in the NFL Draft. They also upgraded the defense by signing veterans Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, drafting Abdul Carter with the third overall pick, and selecting Darius Alexander in the third round.

Time will tell if these additions translate into more wins. The team has the toughest schedule in the league and remains near the bottom in power rankings. But for now, the Giants have had a successful offseason.

Here’s our ranking of the top five offseason acquisitions the Giants made this offseason.

1. Signing Russell Wilson

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the first time since the post-Eli Manning era, the team has a proven winner behind center in Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler. His addition will help ignite a Giants offense that has finished 29th and 30th over the last two seasons.

Some may think the 36-year-old quarterback is not the player he used to be, but in his last three seasons, he’s thrown for 58 touchdowns against 24 interceptions. Last season, the Giants lost eight games decided by one possession. They believe with Wilson at quarterback, their record in one-possession games will improve significantly this season.

2. Drafting Abdul Carter

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By drafting Carter with the third overall pick, Big Blue not only got the best pass rusher in the draft, but they made their front seven one of the most talented and feared units in the league. Opposing offenses now have the daunting task of containing Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

New York believes Carter can win Defensive Rookie of the Year and develop into one of the best pass rushers in the league, capable of wrecking an offensive game plan. The defense recorded 45 sacks last season — tied for 8th most in the league — despite Lawrence and Thibodeaux missing significant time due to injuries. With Carter on the team, nobody would be shocked if the Giants lead the league in sacks.

3. Signing safety Jevon Holland

Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After not re-signing Xavier McKinney last offseason, the team needed a safety, and they acquired one by signing Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million contract.

The 25-year-old safety can make big plays against the pass and run, recording 301 tackles, five interceptions, and five sacks during his four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Expect him to be one of the team leaders in tackles and interceptions.

4. Signing Paulson Adebo

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With Deonte Banks taking a step back in his second season, getting a number-one corner was one of general manager Joe Schoen’s top priorities. He achieved this by signing Adebo to a three-year, $54 million deal. The fifth-year cornerback suffered a broken femur that cut short his 2024 season to just seven games, but he still managed 43 tackles, 10 pass defenses, and three interceptions.

In three of his four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he’s had at least three interceptions, and his ball-hawking ability will be a welcomed addition to a Giants defense that only had five interceptions all of last season. If the team is going to pull off upsets this season, they’ll need an opportunistic defense that creates turnovers, and Adebo will be a huge part of that.

5. Trading back into the first round to draft Jaxson Dart

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Giants co-owner John Mara said the team’s top priority this offseason was finding their quarterback of the future. Schoen delivered by trading back into the first round to select Dart with the 25th overall pick.

Dart is the ideal quarterback to run head coach Brian Daboll’s offense because he’s a dual-threat quarterback who can hurt you with his arm and his legs. We may have to wait until the 2026 season before Dart sees significant playing time, but Schoen and Daboll finally have their quarterback to groom and develop, which has the entire organization excited.